Fulton Bank Has Boosted Southern Co (SO) Position by $359,601; Market Valuation Rose; As Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Share Value Declined, Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.82 Million

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 211,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 14,811 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 226,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 2.64M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – STRONG GROWTH IN ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA, UP 11.8%* TO EUR 14.7 BLN AND EXCEEDING GUIDANCE FOR ‘AROUND 10%’ ORGANIC GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – DEPUTY CFO MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE WILL SUCCEED NICK READ AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 21/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar Obtains $250 Million Facility for Network Rollout; 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes champion credentials; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 7,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 60,933 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 53,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 3.91M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Lbmc Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Blackrock has 0.16% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 68.56M shares. 42,243 were reported by Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 80,408 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3.16M shares. 150,359 are held by Cipher Cap L P. M&T Bank has 178,053 shares. M Holdings Inc owns 0.25% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 20,526 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 4,205 shares. Advisory Net Lc holds 0.31% or 86,168 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp invested 0.16% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 5,500 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 400 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt has 0.24% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 19,000 shares. 8,164 were reported by Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corporation.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natixis Fds Tr Ii (VNVYX) by 35,085 shares to 51,664 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smead Fds Tr by 27,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 767,149 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Ser Tr Ii (EITEX).

