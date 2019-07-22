Fulton Bank Has Boosted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake By $456,012; Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 20 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 19 sold and decreased their equity positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 6.20 million shares, up from 6.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Fulton Bank increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 8,604 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Fulton Bank holds 100,110 shares with $5.41 million value, up from 91,506 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $245.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 13.88 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is -2.95% below currents $57.36 stock price. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $57 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. Bank of America maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Mgmt accumulated 198,556 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 2.26 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 7.80 million shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.59% or 1.41M shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And holds 0.91% or 87,834 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 347,525 shares. Moreover, Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Llc reported 1.17% stake. Argi Invest Services Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 14,485 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Pa reported 4.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Appleton Prtn Inc Ma has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 334,386 shares stake. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 456,726 shares. Moreover, Dowling Yahnke Llc has 1.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Den Berg I owns 6,327 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Fulton Bank decreased Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 7,148 shares to 114,017 valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced World Fds Tr stake by 334,829 shares and now owns 1.93 million shares. Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 12,787 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) has risen 1.77% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.98% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust for 85,739 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.45 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 14,976 shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.23% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 263,978 shares.