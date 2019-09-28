Fulton Bank Decreased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $403,774 as Stock Declined; Tremblant Capital Group Increased Its Stake in Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) as Share Value Rose

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 179,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 508,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.84M, up from 329,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 272,441 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 2,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,125 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 18,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 185.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Geode Mngmt Limited Co has 0.37% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hanson & Doremus Invest Management reported 450 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Limited Liability owns 7,295 shares. Utd Advisers Lc holds 0.04% or 44,670 shares. Buckingham Capital Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 40,972 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.69% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Factory Mutual Insurance Co accumulated 58,600 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 2,270 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc holds 0.96% or 107,932 shares in its portfolio. Tcw has invested 2.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.34% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VTMGX) by 311,832 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $31.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 40,015 shares to 148,073 shares, valued at $71.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 34,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,604 shares, and cut its stake in Line Corp.