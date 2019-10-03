Fulton Bank Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $632,000; Amdocs LTD (DOX) Shareholder Boston Partners Raised Holding

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 12,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 101,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 113,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 13.58 million shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Boston Partners increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 38,364 shares as the company's stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.78M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $65.05. About 681,779 shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 261,861 shares to 3.90M shares, valued at $752.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 261,861 shares to 3.90M shares, valued at $752.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 18,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,640 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 1832 Asset Management L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.32M shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il has invested 0.53% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 800 shares. Choate Advisors holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 59,809 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.7% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 315,270 shares. Pinnacle Fincl holds 191,880 shares. Optimum Advsrs owns 8,899 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 1,396 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Limited Co owns 45,051 shares. 901,624 were accumulated by Zacks Mngmt. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,817 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mariner Limited Com, Kansas-based fund reported 162,339 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.70 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.