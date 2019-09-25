Fulton Bank Cut Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.04 Million; As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Shares Declined, Symons Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.89 Million

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 9,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 39,693 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, down from 49,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $118.12. About 5.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SEEKS MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA FUND MANAGEMENT JV; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77 million, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 2.91 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Class B) (BRKB) by 1,462 shares to 36,858 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,769 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 236,091 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 301,653 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 230,556 shares. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Management has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 466 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 7,756 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.45% or 11,000 shares. Chemical Bancorporation owns 49,851 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 127,963 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Old Republic Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.66 million shares. Sage Gp stated it has 500 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 24,168 shares. Kempen Capital Nv has 1.76% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 653,217 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 22,534 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested in 13,416 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Monroe State Bank Mi has 13,682 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls has 2.59% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 1.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miller Lp holds 16,050 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 28,755 were reported by Aspiriant Ltd Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.36% or 190,443 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt owns 28,698 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability reported 626,710 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cna Fincl Corp owns 170,364 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,627 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 164,820 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.20 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,101 shares to 13,504 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 3,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).