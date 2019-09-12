Fulton Bank Cut Its Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $399,280; United Asset Strategies Decreased Its First Long Is (FLIC) Holding as Share Price Declined

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 11,061 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 13,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219. About 374,508 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 16,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 44,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $884,000, down from 60,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 20,826 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.88 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 289 shares to 3,441 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc by 7,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Koa Accel Launches as New Type of Medical Device Accelerator, Embedding Expert, Invested Teams to Drive Innovations Forward, Faster, to Reduce Investor Risk – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $10.61 million for 13.61 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces CEO Succession – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces a New Chief Risk Officer – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Endesa, S.A. (BME:ELE): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,917 shares to 17,630 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 53,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment is 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 2 investors sold FLIC shares while 27 reduced holdings. only 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.67 million shares or 2.31% more from 13.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 480,751 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc holds 104,106 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Limited Com has invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Maryland-based Proshare Ltd has invested 0.06% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 17,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,400 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Ltd Liability. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Millennium Management Limited Com owns 15,568 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 40,550 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 26,010 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability owns 125,792 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Fmr Lc accumulated 117,738 shares. Banc Funds Ltd accumulated 264,475 shares or 0.41% of the stock.