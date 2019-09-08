Fulton Bank Continues to Hold Position in Total S A (TOT); Weatherly Asset Management Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $450,340; Stock Value Declined

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.34M, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 28,002 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 21,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 1.12 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Sees Shift to Gas from Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 11/05/2018 – Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreement for Petrochemical Project in Algeria; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN BLOCK 32 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 28/03/2018 – $FP.FR: BREAKING: EU is considering new sanctions against Iran in response to its ballistic missile program. – ! $FP.FR; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS TARIFFS WILL DAMAGE U.S. ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals Close Their Joint Venture in Petrochemicals

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Fds Tr by 334,829 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $23.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baron Select Funds by 237,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Dodge & Cox Fds (DODFX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,432 shares to 35,684 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).