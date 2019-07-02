Fulton Bank Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Stake By $382,104; Jewett Cameron Trading Co LTD (JCTCF)’s Sentiment Is 0.13

Jewett Cameron Trading Co LTD (JCTCF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 1 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 8 decreased and sold positions in Jewett Cameron Trading Co LTD. The funds in our database now hold: 809,074 shares, down from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Jewett Cameron Trading Co LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

Fulton Bank increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 11.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 3,132 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Fulton Bank holds 29,802 shares with $3.65 million value, up from 26,670 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $184.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.87. About 3.55M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

Vista Capital Partners Inc. holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. for 359,482 shares. Parthenon Llc owns 179,808 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,200 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. James Investment Research Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,350 shares.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.21 million. It operates through four divisions: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. It has a 14.39 P/E ratio. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products; and offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry.

The stock increased 2.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 902 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Fulton Bank decreased Institutional Equity Fds Inc (TRLGX) stake by 45,454 shares to 706,413 valued at $28.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 10,082 shares and now owns 7,066 shares. Dodge & Cox Fds (DODFX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124,068 are owned by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel. Aviva Public Llc holds 692,047 shares. Logan Management Incorporated reported 104,109 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Stack Financial Mgmt has 214,988 shares for 3.16% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Financial Bank holds 1.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 46,592 shares. 90 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.89% or 199,399 shares in its portfolio. Cap Inv Advsr Lc owns 0.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 30,720 shares. Washington Tru reported 0.86% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Perritt Cap Mngmt holds 6,677 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Hendley & Com reported 20,383 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Grimes And Company reported 0.27% stake. White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.88% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 34,912 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Management Lc invested in 0.38% or 6,258 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $123.80’s average target is -6.12% below currents $131.87 stock price. PepsiCo had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research.