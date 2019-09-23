Fulton Bank Boosted Its Position in Fulton Finl Pa (FULT) by $430,864 as Share Value Rose; Under Armour (UA) Holding Has Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 74.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 490,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.20 million, up from 661,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 971,977 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (FULT) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 26,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.65M, up from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 385,639 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 24/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Exclusive: Ousted Lithonia PD Chief talks to CBS46, resigns Fulton Co. job after Bulldog questions; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $49.5 Million, or $0.28 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 21/05/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Metropolitan Diary: Dawn at the Fulton Fish Market; 29/03/2018 – Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority Gift Will Lighten Load for 20 Future MSM Doctors

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,974 shares to 59,640 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harding Loevner Fds Inc by 62,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold FULT shares while 82 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 104.87 million shares or 2.64% less from 107.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.28 million were accumulated by Northern Corp. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0% or 30,951 shares. 114,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc owns 19,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 249,797 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 26,914 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr owns 74,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 50,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 197,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 60,104 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Carret Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Jefferies Limited invested in 0% or 14,080 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 983 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 43,679 shares to 365,934 shares, valued at $42.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,780 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).