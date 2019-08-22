Fulton Bank Boosted By $359,432 Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; Shorts at Ingredion (INGR) Raised By 12.71%

Fulton Bank increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 2,008 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Fulton Bank holds 20,265 shares with $3.64 million value, up from 18,257 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $104.28B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $171.23. About 10.70 million shares traded or 2.32% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) had an increase of 12.71% in short interest. INGR’s SI was 2.85 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.71% from 2.53 million shares previously. With 522,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s short sellers to cover INGR’s short positions. The SI to Ingredion Incorporated’s float is 4.34%. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 450,521 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.22% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 2,068 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Intrust Bank Na reported 2,438 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.34% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,756 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap Management Inc has 0.34% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 10,774 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc reported 2.42M shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,312 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Merchants holds 0.11% or 3,920 shares. 2,457 were accumulated by Azimuth Limited Com. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il holds 17,109 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 333 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Fulton Bank decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VVIAX) stake by 11,530 shares to 446,971 valued at $18.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 10,082 shares and now owns 7,066 shares. Institutional Equity Fds Inc (TRLGX) was reduced too.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 6.37% above currents $171.23 stock price. NVIDIA had 45 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. Oppenheimer maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Benchmark. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 12 by DZ Bank.

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ingredion has $8500 highest and $7700 lowest target. $81’s average target is 5.74% above currents $76.6 stock price. Ingredion had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 13.4 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

