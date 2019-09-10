Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) as Valuation Rose; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Share Price Rose While Steinberg Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 129,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 696,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.81 million, up from 567,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 775,111 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump praises Sinclair for scripted `False News’ promos; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds; 02/04/2018 – Trump Calls Sinclair `Superior’ to CNN as Merger Awaits U.S. Nod; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Sinclair Broadcasting Dictating Content To Local News Stations; 21/05/2018 – FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION SEEKS NEW COMMENTS ON PROPOSED DIVESTITURES IN SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR CONFIRMS FOX AS PURCHASER FOR SOME TV STATIONS; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEES FY CAPEX $180M; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion, sources say [20:37 BST24 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 1.27 million shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,808 shares to 3,271 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,056 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jeff Ubben’s ValueAct Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: XPO Logistics vs. General Motors – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Helps Operation Backpack® Give Kids New School Supplies – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Makes Its Case That the Worst Is Behind It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 25,751 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 21,015 shares. 99,149 were reported by Lagoda Inv Mgmt L P. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc reported 12,735 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 152,741 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) holds 0.02% or 4,967 shares in its portfolio. 1,390 are owned by Psagot House Ltd. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 23,621 shares. Moreover, M&T Natl Bank Corp has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 4,710 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 240,800 shares. Asset One Communication owns 0.06% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 199,439 shares. 34,964 are held by Citigroup Inc. Gateway Advisers Limited owns 64,273 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 19,183 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 93 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bancorp Of America De invested in 454,281 shares. Bogle Inv LP De invested in 305,366 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Company reported 17,280 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 0.08% or 51,450 shares. Swiss Bankshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 130,850 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 909 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 146,803 shares. 2.33 million were accumulated by State Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0% or 18,220 shares. Creative Planning reported 50,939 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Finance Service Inc has 0.03% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 500 shares. Delphi Management Ma reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Vanguard Inc owns 6.80 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 11,500 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.