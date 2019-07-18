Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $1.02 Million; Wageworks (WAGE) Stock Rose While Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 573 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 2,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.03. About 2.56M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 21,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,784 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 100,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 523,877 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks, Inc; 19/03/2018 – WageWorks Continues to Work on Preparing Financial Statements; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Audit Found Material Weakness in Internal Control Related to Managing Change, Assessing Risk; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS: SEES MATERIAL WEAKNESSES IN INTERNAL CONTROL; 03/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against WageWorks, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Plans to Restate Certain Fincl Results; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Kim Wilford to Resign as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Effective April 5; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Management Buys New 1.3% Position in WageWorks; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Announces Organizational Changes and Provides Update on Fincl Reporting Matters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 16,748 shares. 64,192 are owned by Granahan Inv Mngmt Inc Ma. California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 3,578 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) or 212,235 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co has invested 0.04% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Cohen invested in 9,441 shares. Optimum Advsrs accumulated 88 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0.01% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Scout reported 0.07% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Blackrock accumulated 5.73 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Arrowstreet Lp owns 56,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc. by 3,951 shares to 34,387 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,887 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.32 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

