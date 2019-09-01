Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lowered Freshpet (FRPT) Position by $784,140 as Shares Rose; Umb Bank N A Raised Its Stake in Schwab Charles (SCHW) by $612,696

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 14,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 45,140 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 30,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.90M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 18,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 79,280 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 97,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 366,304 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 41,059 shares. Rampart Investment Management Com Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,927 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has 1,190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has 226,958 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Co reported 29,443 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 9,878 shares. Advisers Lc holds 80,894 shares. Sadoff Limited Liability reported 912,778 shares. Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.11% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,749 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has 13,819 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 443,922 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0.08% or 30,968 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 11,384 shares. Beach Counsel Pa holds 5,825 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. 2,595 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 51,208 shares to 5.58 million shares, valued at $357.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,109 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR).

