Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Cp (GLDD) by $715,760 as Stock Value Rose; Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Increased Its Holding by $31.35 Million as Stock Rose

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Cp (GLDD) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 89,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 248,845 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 338,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $697.47M market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 493,886 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Restoring Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY COMMENTS ON MOU IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss $9.3M; 16/05/2018 – Great Lakes Graphite Announces Resumption of Trading and Corporate Update; 09/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: 7th Fleet Commander Tours TSC Great Lakes and Learning Sites; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY TO BUILD, OWN, OPERATE 250MW PLANT; 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 228,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.78 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 1.51M shares traded or 18.52% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Travelers Companies (TRV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casey S General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3,386 shares to 63,126 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 15,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,745 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 17,991 shares to 536,832 shares, valued at $33.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Technologies Inc (NYSE:TTI) by 345,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman (NASDAQ:MLHR).

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Small Cap Stocks Priced Below $20 for Strong Returns – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Netflix, Schlumberger, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Pzena Investment Management â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Nwitimes.com published: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Reports Not-So-Great Q1 Earnings – nwitimes.com” on May 08, 2017. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jacobs (JEC) Wins Contract Extension, Fortifies BIAF Business – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Great Lakes wins $70M award for San Jacinto River project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 3,432 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Prescott Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Oklahoma-based fund reported 781,227 shares. Walthausen Limited Company holds 1.9% or 1.64M shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 676,784 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 5,000 shares. Trexquant LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Rhumbline Advisers owns 81,061 shares. Citigroup holds 14,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 321,874 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Fmr Lc reported 1 shares. Moreover, Bailard Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 60,488 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway has invested 0.04% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Ameriprise Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).