Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Holding In Masonite International (DOOR) Was Has Upped; Sun Life Financial Increases Position in Oneok (OKE)

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 5,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 25,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 20,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.72 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Masonite International Corp (DOOR) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 33,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 243,919 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, up from 210,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Masonite International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 82,812 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 3,418 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.13% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 0.02% or 3,954 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 26,195 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 118,828 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 80,077 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 4,817 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp reported 0.19% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 656,931 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Income Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 1.99M shares. Plante Moran Advisors Llc owns 800 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 14,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,103 were reported by Cutter & Brokerage. Rafferty Asset Management stated it has 31,184 shares.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13,740 shares to 257 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 168,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,353 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Continental Materials Corporation Reports Unaudited Second Quarter Results â€“ Four Companies Acquired – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Masonite appoints new chief innovation officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2019.