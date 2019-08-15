Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lifted Costamare (CMRE) Holding by $507,915; Stock Rose; Bell State Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Position as Valuation Declined

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Costamare Inc (CMRE) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 101,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Costamare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 177,266 shares traded. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 12.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 77,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 10,955 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 88,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 19.00 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 385,056 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $55.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sleep Number Corp by 31,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,453 shares, and cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Cp (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 19,471 shares. Profit accumulated 24,940 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.55% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.62M shares. Apriem reported 204,175 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 1.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 362,300 shares. Staley Capital Advisers has invested 3.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gotham Asset Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Moreover, Middleton Co Ma has 0.33% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cape Ann Bancorp stated it has 30,504 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Steinberg Asset reported 223,949 shares. Wafra holds 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 51,051 shares. Da Davidson And reported 405,586 shares. Punch And Invest holds 16,842 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 186,601 were reported by Nbt Bancorporation N A New York.