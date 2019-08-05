Fuller Smith Turner PLC (LON:FSTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated by Berenberg; The Price Target is Set to GBX 1300.00; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut By $451,630 Its Borgwarner Com (BWA) Position

The firm have set TP of GBX 1300.00 on Fuller Smith Turner PLC (LON:FSTA) shares. This is 20.93% from the last stock close price. In an analyst note revealed to clients and investors on Monday morning, Berenberg reiterated their “Buy” rating on shares of FSTA.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) stake by 39.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 18,000 shares with $691,000 value, down from 29,885 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc Com now has $7.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.01M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) stake by 14,988 shares to 64,776 valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS) stake by 8,790 shares and now owns 56,699 shares. Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45.75’s average target is 27.65% above currents $35.84 stock price. BorgWarner had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the shares of BWA in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Finance Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Barclays Public Ltd Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 313,832 shares. Minneapolis Port Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 725,487 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.15% stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 241,522 shares. Everence Capital Management invested in 0.05% or 7,240 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 17,341 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Capital Mgmt Lc owns 9,500 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt owns 824,702 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Whittier Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). D E Shaw And Company invested in 0.08% or 1.61M shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 45,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs reported 0% stake. Cadence Capital Management Ltd stated it has 23,946 shares.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner: Fighting Hard Against Declining End Markets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59M for 10.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Fuller Smith Turner PLC (LON:FSTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fuller Smith Turner PLC has GBX 1300 highest and GBX 1200 lowest target. GBX 1250’s average target is 16.28% above currents GBX 1075 stock price. Fuller Smith Turner PLC had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Monday, August 5. The stock has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, July 25.

The stock decreased 1.15% or GBX 12.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1075. About 9,046 shares traded. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.