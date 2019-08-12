Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Raised Actuant (ATU) Holding By $1.02 Million; Shorts at SEINO HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES J (SEOTF) Raised By 240%

SEINO HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES J (OTCMKTS:SEOTF) had an increase of 240% in short interest. SEOTF’s SI was 1,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 240% from 500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 17 days are for SEINO HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES J (OTCMKTS:SEOTF)’s short sellers to cover SEOTF’s short positions. It closed at $13.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Actuant Corp (ATU) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 42,525 shares as Actuant Corp (ATU)’s stock declined 9.63%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 1.23 million shares with $29.90M value, up from 1.18M last quarter. Actuant Corp now has $1.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 184,249 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 4,824 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 36,778 shares. 49,634 were accumulated by Barclays Public Lc. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Northern reported 800,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has 0.19% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 681,773 shares. Fmr Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 5,083 shares. Pinebridge Lp has 0.03% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd has invested 0.93% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il holds 10,984 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cna Finance Corporation reported 55,925 shares stake.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Actuant Is Selling Non-Core Assets Too Cheaply – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Actuant (ATU) Granted German and FTC Antitrust Clearance for EC&S Unit Sale – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant To Sell Engineered Components & Systems For $214.5M – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) stake by 289,981 shares to 8.46 million valued at $155.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) stake by 385,056 shares and now owns 3.18 million shares. Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) was reduced too.