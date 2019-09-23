Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Upped Brink’s Co (BCO) Stake by $544,644 as Stock Value Rose; Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Position Has Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Llc

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 51.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 20,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 61,513 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.19M, up from 40,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $546.34. About 173,386 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brink’s Co (BCO) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 6,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.38 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brink’s Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.88. About 58,998 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Numerixs has 500 shares. Haverford Tru invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 1,595 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 46,830 shares. 964,141 are owned by Iridian Asset Management Limited Co Ct. Oberweis Asset Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,630 shares. Atika Capital Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 47,000 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 67,830 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.06% or 3,385 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 19,664 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 33,790 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability owns 3,641 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16,677 shares to 194 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 44,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il invested in 0.35% or 22,200 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 53,374 are owned by Mairs And Power. Farmers And Merchants Invs stated it has 39 shares. Copeland Ltd Com invested in 2,636 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 4,212 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 43,726 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.54% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 38 are owned by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. 2,080 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Liability. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 13,661 shares in its portfolio. Condor Mgmt holds 3,272 shares. 44 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME) by 3,798 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf by 21,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,421 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

