Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Its Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holding by $3.16 Million as Market Value Declined; Sg Capital Management Has Upped H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Position

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 150.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 260,116 shares as the company's stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 432,703 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.59M, up from 172,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 196,423 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn't "really changed anything."; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 92,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 565,419 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.42M, down from 658,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 413,669 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Empowers Everlink to Launch New Machine Learning Fraud Management Solution – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banks and Fintechs Are Global Leaders in Payments Innovation, Study by ACI Worldwide and Ovum Reveals – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.01 million for 63.92 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 78,393 shares to 322,312 shares, valued at $16.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) by 136,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Millrace Asset Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 1.68% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Seizert Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 47,752 shares. Weitz Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.27% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 200,000 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 139,932 shares. Israel-based Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). P2 Cap Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 4.13% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Blackrock invested in 13.03M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Tributary Mngmt Limited Co has 0.11% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 43,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, New York-based fund reported 64,463 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc reported 44,943 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold HEES shares while 34 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.56 million shares or 3.34% more from 24.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And Com holds 0.02% or 22,372 shares. Whittier Tru Co reported 1,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,833 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 21,842 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 70,160 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 2,041 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc invested in 0.01% or 369,184 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Buckingham Management Inc has 26,550 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 149,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 509,890 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 3,519 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 2,694 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.53% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Quantbot Technologies LP holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Reports Acquisition of We-Rent-It for $100M – StreetInsider.com” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) CEO Bradley Barber on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Industrial Stocks Geared Up for Gains in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.