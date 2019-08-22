Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stake by $2.41 Million as Shares Declined; Sands Capital Management Has Lowered Its Splunk (SPLK) Stake by $152.14 Million

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332.79 million, down from 3.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.66% or $12.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 8.22M shares traded or 352.91% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 77,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 670,214 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82 million, down from 747,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 112,307 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $57M-$58.5M; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Update on First Quarter 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE WILL REVIEW PEBBLEBROOK’S REVISED PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTS 33.2% PREMIUM TO MARCH 27 CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Is Said to Have Made Fourth Offer for LaSalle Hotels; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL RELEASES LETTER TO BOARD OF LASALLE HOTEL; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL: PEBBLEBROOK BID INSUFFICIENT IN BOTH PRICE-MIX; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Raises Offer Price

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Klx Energy Services Hldng by 244,485 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $33.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley (John) & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) by 193,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,806 shares, and has risen its stake in National General Holdings Cp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.52M for 8.20 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Zimmer Partners LP accumulated 1.68 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Honeywell Interest stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Assetmark has 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 4.11M shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.03% or 292,528 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 825,884 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 11,755 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 55,643 shares. Victory Management invested in 3,708 shares. 8,703 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Lc. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 76,188 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 377,922 shares.

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Behind the deal: Pebblebrook’s CEO on how he prevailed with LaSalle – Washington Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel: Synergies Expected, But Still Faces Elevated Supply In Several Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Increases Credit Facility to $650 Million – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Launches Proxy Website – Business Wire” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividends By The Numbers In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 30,162 shares to 301,029 shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Alteryx Should Be on Your Radar – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,045 are held by Westpac Corp. Ent Fincl reported 77 shares. Winfield Associates has invested 0.88% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.94% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 239,580 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 34,321 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 36,152 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd reported 0% stake. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 672,078 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp accumulated 23,751 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Ltd Co has 5,442 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Whittier Tru Commerce stated it has 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).