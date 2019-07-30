Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Raised White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stake; Pico Holdings Has 0.64 Sentiment

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) stake by 6.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 4,633 shares as White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM)’s stock rose 5.10%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 79,007 shares with $73.12 million value, up from 74,374 last quarter. White Mtns Ins Group Ltd now has $3.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1064. About 3,965 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group

Pico Holdings Inc (PICO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 23 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 36 decreased and sold holdings in Pico Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 13.62 million shares, down from 14.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pico Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 30 Increased: 13 New Position: 10.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity. 500 shares valued at $459,223 were bought by Tanner David Allen on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 18,049 shares to 102,451 valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) stake by 572,272 shares and now owns 1.90M shares. Medpace Holdings Inc was reduced too.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $210.19 million. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has a 35.79 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 6.13% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. for 999,432 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 121,529 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 0.6% invested in the company for 130,100 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.58% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 140,186 shares.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 20,316 shares traded. PICO Holdings, Inc. (PICO) has risen 0.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO EXPLORE ADDITIONAL INITIATIVES DESIGNED TO INCREASE CURRENT CASH FLOWS; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Will Continue to Explore Additional Initiatives Designed to Increase Current Cash Flows; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on the Strategic Review and Bd Changes; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Concludes Strategic Review Process; 12/03/2018 PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on the Strategic Review and Board Changes; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPLORE ADDED INITIATIVES; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Board Doesn’t Believe Interest From Invetors Would Provide Adequate Value; 16/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Exits Position in Pico Holdings (Correct); 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS – BOARD DIRECTED JMP SECURITIES LLC TO CONCLUDE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS & DETERMINED CO SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXECUTE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: PICO HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN