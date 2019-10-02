Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Increased Its Miller Herman (MLHR) Stake; Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB) Has 2.08 Sentiment

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Miller Herman (MLHR) stake by 0.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 9,916 shares as Miller Herman (MLHR)’s stock rose 17.37%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 1.53M shares with $68.50 million value, up from 1.52 million last quarter. Miller Herman now has $2.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 612,615 shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop

Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB) investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.47, from 0.61 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 27 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 13 sold and reduced their holdings in Nuveen Build America Bond Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 5.18 million shares, up from 4.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Build America Bond Fund in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Crown Cork & Seal Co (NYSE:CCK) stake by 430,135 shares to 3.01 million valued at $184.01 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) stake by 2.15 million shares and now owns 6.31M shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold MLHR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.54 million shares or 0.33% more from 44.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank Corporation holds 0% or 10,344 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 178 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 282,944 shares. 1,972 were reported by Fort Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Blair William Il holds 7,617 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Inc has 0.01% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 5.62M shares. Btim Corp has 353,673 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.1% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 268,854 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc reported 6,696 shares. Clark Group Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Bartlett Company Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 35,000 shares. Van Berkom And Inc accumulated 1.49M shares or 1.95% of the stock.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund for 136,724 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 1.01 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.44% invested in the company for 248,577 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Partners Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,099 shares.

It closed at $22.36 lastly. It is down 3.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.21% the S&P500.