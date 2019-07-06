Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Celanese (CE) by $19.48 Million as Stock Price Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Raised Holding by $6.47 Million

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 198,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.74M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 576,695 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 34,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.73 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $211.24. About 1.41M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Comml Bank & invested in 0.44% or 20,825 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs owns 0.53% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,862 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.86% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 38,481 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 64,128 shares. Tobam has invested 1.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Groesbeck Inv Nj owns 1,200 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Aviance Management holds 4,251 shares. Victory Management Inc invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sunbelt Incorporated reported 9,274 shares stake. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 13,349 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation reported 117,383 shares stake. Columbia Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 37,616 shares. Estabrook Mngmt reported 1,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc has 0.36% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. 30,000 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $5.41 million were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock or 3,036 shares. Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 254,567 shares to 655,930 shares, valued at $62.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 316,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,020 shares, and cut its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $314.00 million for 10.65 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 7,713 shares to 193,169 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 523,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset reported 13,301 shares stake. 1.89M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.03% or 41,876 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk, Japan-based fund reported 118,181 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.01% or 9,134 shares. High Pointe Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.69% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Hexavest accumulated 0.41% or 328,924 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0.07% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 6,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 137,710 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Company reported 56,600 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).