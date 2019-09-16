Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lifted Jabil (JBL) Stake by $11.74 Million as Stock Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Maintained by Intact Investment Management Inc

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 378,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.71M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 633,831 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.50M, up from 50,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $207.4. About 2.64M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Industries Inc by 32,302 shares to 89,327 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 98,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,105 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold JBL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 7.64% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company invested in 767,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 502,273 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech. Fdx Advsrs holds 6,456 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adage Prtn Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.15 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.01% or 8,187 shares. Sun Life Inc accumulated 8,691 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 64 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 77,288 shares. 24,209 are owned by Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 373,675 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hbk Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 12,659 shares. Optimum Advisors invested in 0.02% or 1,650 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,800 shares to 30,800 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

