Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Cut Its Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Holding by $34.53 Million; Market Value Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose While Montecito Bank & Trust Has Cut Holding

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21M shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 355,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 270,621 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.30M, down from 626,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 194,669 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 45,226 shares to 140,034 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 562,746 shares. S&Co holds 67,357 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.03% or 72,848 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 8,848 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.32% or 689,109 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd reported 1,564 shares. Marshfield Associates has 311,727 shares. Compton Capital Management Incorporated Ri has invested 0.46% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 38,073 are held by Chemung Canal. Windsor Mngmt Limited Liability, Arizona-based fund reported 1,364 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 0.31% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 120,344 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd invested in 3,551 shares. Wms Ltd Liability reported 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.28M for 18.48 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 21,197 shares to 49,053 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in James River Group Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 109,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life reported 3,172 shares stake. American Intll Grp reported 1,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.11% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 8,570 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 780,778 shares. First State Bank Sioux Falls, a South Dakota-based fund reported 3,531 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.26 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Carlson Lp invested in 182,700 shares. Texas-based Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Eam Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Nomura Hldgs owns 47,004 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 3,139 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 11,500 shares. Sun Life invested in 1,884 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).