Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Verint Systems (VRNT) Holding by $6.53 Million; Market Value Declined; Netapp (NTAP) Stock Declined While Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trimmed by $34.26 Million Its Stake

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 85.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 496,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 84,292 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 580,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 20.22% or $11.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 17.34 million shares traded or 542.27% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 110,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 970,334 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 240,247 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 24.23 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verint Has Raised Its Guidance, But It’s An Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verint provides upside prelim Q1 revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verint Systems (VRNT) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Verint Systems (VRNT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 408,899 shares to 823,191 shares, valued at $22.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simmons First Natl Cp (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 182,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jennison Assoc Llc has 0.04% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Oak Associates Oh reported 0.07% stake. 1,038 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 6,497 shares. Moreover, Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4.72% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 2.08M shares. 4,025 are held by Caprock Group Inc. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 493,205 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Whittier Com stated it has 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 28,497 are owned by Seizert Capital Prns Llc. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 299,775 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 41,748 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 75,233 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com accumulated 54,959 shares.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42 million for 16.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 3,658 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 44,752 shares. Capital Fund Management invested in 0.03% or 58,607 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 240,465 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 122,134 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. Oppenheimer & accumulated 4,168 shares. Ca accumulated 16,606 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sei Invests Com holds 333,193 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.47 million shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.15% or 7,450 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.31% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 183,722 shares. Smithfield Commerce invested in 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 695 shares.