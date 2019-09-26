Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) by $4.79 Million as Shares Declined; Ls Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Nucor (NUE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 154,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.44% . The institutional investor held 186,582 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, down from 341,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 28,415 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Phibro Events and Innovations Expand Dairy Industry Collaboration, Knowledge of DCAD Nutrition; 03/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2018 Quarterly Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 75,936 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 68,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 1.27 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rnc Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 22,664 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company accumulated 156,727 shares. Advisory Network has invested 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Monarch Mgmt accumulated 4,427 shares. Grassi Invest has invested 0.64% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Parkside State Bank has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 270 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 7,859 shares. 1.74 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Aqr Management Ltd holds 0.05% or 735,152 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated invested in 595,316 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Park National Corporation Oh owns 92,767 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) by 748,563 shares to 30,016 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,158 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nucor CEO stepping down at the end of 2019, successor named – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor (NUE) Guides Q3 EPS Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $106,050 activity.

Analysts await Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PAHC’s profit will be $10.11M for 21.11 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Phibro Animal Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold PAHC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.25 million shares or 1.69% more from 18.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 118,954 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 31,471 shares. Brandes Inv Prtn Limited Partnership holds 8,715 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 3,005 shares. 7,853 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc reported 338,902 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 44,141 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,904 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 80,415 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 214 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 342 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 6,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 7,984 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 141,440 shares to 329,767 shares, valued at $13.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) by 423,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc.