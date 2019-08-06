Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Raised Ezcorp (EZPW) Holding by $2.06 Million; Loudon Investment Management Position in Block H & R (HRB) Has Decreased by $476,675 as Stock Value Rose

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 229,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The institutional investor held 756,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 527,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $472.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 143,814 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 655,268 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 9,197 shares to 16,871 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perrigo Company Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 6,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,338 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold EZPW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Securities Management Incorporated holds 709,569 shares. 400,214 are owned by Rbf Capital Limited Liability Co. 14,209 were reported by Loews Corporation. Iberiabank Corporation has 12,072 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Management Limited Liability Company holds 21,414 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 95,656 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Hennessy Advsr reported 228,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 101,827 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 80,950 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 6,495 shares to 21,035 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,025 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 325,523 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Ent has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Fjarde Ap reported 66,107 shares stake. 119 were reported by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 0.33% stake. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Co accumulated 28,527 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Foster & Motley stated it has 37,488 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 457,774 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 27,705 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 2.01M shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 1.40M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 14,889 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Bank &, Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares.