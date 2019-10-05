Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Raised Holding in Sanmina (SANM) by $8.85 Million as Stock Declined; Lennox International (LII) Shares Declined While New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Cut Holding by $2.59 Million

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (LII) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 114,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.54M, down from 124,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Lennox International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $237.02. About 298,409 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sanmina Corp (SANM) by 69.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 295,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 717,979 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.74 million, up from 422,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sanmina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 145,629 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM)

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.83M for 16.51 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) by 5,600 shares to 295,800 shares, valued at $24.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpower Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 115,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 2,730 shares stake. Oak Ridge Invests Lc has 0.05% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Brinker Capital has 0.05% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 5,601 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 315,322 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Fjarde Ap reported 13,763 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 21,187 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 631 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 0% or 4,658 shares. Tompkins Fin accumulated 150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Denali Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Natixis Advsrs L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,449 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% or 223,640 shares in its portfolio.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class C by 401 shares to 2,108 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,868 shares, and cut its stake in The Lovesac Company.