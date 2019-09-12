Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Decreased By $6.31 Million Its Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Stake; Last Week Haemonetics (HAE) Coverage

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) stake by 18.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 233,602 shares as Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM)’s stock rose 4.37%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 1.03M shares with $28.23 million value, down from 1.26M last quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt now has $2.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 294,497 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results

Among 3 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics has $15000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $141’s average target is 11.75% above currents $126.18 stock price. Haemonetics had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform”. The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14800 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Jefferies. See Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $128.0000 New Target: $148.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Haemonetics Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 1.1% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Wagner Bowman Management Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh holds 0.16% or 121,888 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 3,800 shares stake. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.60 million shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0% or 5,073 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.18M shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 66,603 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 63,458 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% or 8,688 shares. Welch Forbes Llc owns 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 420,579 shares. Macquarie Gru, a Australia-based fund reported 134,327 shares. Zacks Management reported 0.02% stake.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $15.90 million activity. Simon – Christopher also sold $5.44 million worth of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) on Monday, May 13.

The stock increased 2.35% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $126.18. About 250,725 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Haemonetics to Present at the 17th Morgan Stanley’s Annual Global Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.41 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 135.68 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) stake by 127,092 shares to 529,983 valued at $23.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) stake by 295,158 shares and now owns 717,979 shares. Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was raised too.

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q19 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Analysts await Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. APAM’s profit will be $55.24 million for 10.10 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APAM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 0.41% less from 47.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sprott Incorporated reported 210,000 shares. Hightower Advsr reported 208,813 shares. Shine Inv Advisory accumulated 126 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 49,350 shares. Moreover, Epoch Inv Prtn Inc has 0.05% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Principal Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Parametric Ltd Liability Com reported 310,085 shares. Carroll Financial Associates has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 19,037 shares. Hm Payson And Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 7,411 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 33,200 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Huntington Savings Bank owns 1,953 shares. M&T Bank owns 7,423 shares.