Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Holding in Quanta Svcs (PWR) Has Boosted by $20.95 Million; Kdi Capital Partners Lowered Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $1.51 Million; Valuation Rose

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 32,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 167,752 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 200,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 2.40 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs (PWR) by 201.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 566,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 847,567 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.99 million, up from 281,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 927,036 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 198,725 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $111.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Siriusxm Group by 15,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,959 shares, and cut its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares to 38,332 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).