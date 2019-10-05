Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Lowered Raven Industries (RAVN) Stake as Valuation Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Sigma Planning Has Lowered by $437,007 Its Stake

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 44,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 262,073 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, down from 306,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 34,765 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 78,401 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77 million, down from 82,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $34,919 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold RAVN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.35 million shares or 0.65% more from 26.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Llp reported 6,818 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 49,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 3,174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 12,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 110,749 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) stated it has 42,500 shares. Principal Fin Group accumulated 0.01% or 288,935 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 55,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Lp holds 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) or 21,133 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 35,981 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc holds 11,778 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 14,490 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). D E Shaw Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 24,450 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Raven Stock Bounces Off Support With Higher Moves Potentially to Come – Profit Confidential” on January 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raven Industries Drops on Applied Technology Segment Struggles – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Raven do Brasil Introduces Hawkeye Lite Nasdaq:RAVN – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raven and Topcon Agriculture Announce API Partnership – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 92,713 shares to 16.96 million shares, valued at $253.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 141,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,328 shares to 18,709 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 7,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bouchey Fincl Group Inc has 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 23,585 shares. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 0.9% or 982,655 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc owns 3,865 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. California-based Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Com has 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 78,390 shares. Dodge Cox holds 2.26% or 24.99 million shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.05% or 63,540 shares. 24,448 are held by Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Com. Davis Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 44,039 are held by Buckhead Limited Company. Washington Cap Mngmt invested 2.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Western Com holds 3,291 shares or 4.88% of its portfolio. Maltese Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 320,528 shares or 1.94% of the stock.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81 billion for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.