Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Boosted First Horizon National (FHN) Holding; Huber Capital Management Has Lifted By $2.49 Million Its Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) Holding

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) stake by 6.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc acquired 88,826 shares as Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL)’s stock rose 27.73%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 1.40 million shares with $39.34M value, up from 1.31 million last quarter. Comtech Telecommunications C now has $720.28 million valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 62,902 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment; 20/04/2018 – DJ Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMTL); 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 11/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CMTL 2Q EPS 7.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm 2Q EPS 66c; 27/03/2018 – lntertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 16/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Solutions for Total Parts Management for Space & Electronic Components Utilized in Space at 34th Space Symposium; 06/03/2018 – Comtech EF Data Expands Heights™ Networking Platform Portfolio with New and Innovative Remote Gateways; 05/03/2018 Comtech Awarded Three Year $123.6 Million Contract from U.S. Army

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased First Horizon National Corp (FHN) stake by 0.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 92,713 shares as First Horizon National Corp (FHN)’s stock rose 9.55%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 16.96M shares with $253.18M value, up from 16.86M last quarter. First Horizon National Corp now has $5.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 580,342 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Named to Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon to Unify its Brands NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) stake by 252,560 shares to 400,084 valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 178,119 shares and now owns 268,423 shares. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Cp (NASDAQ:GLDD) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Horizon National has $1900 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 13.01% above currents $16.37 stock price. First Horizon National had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Monday, August 5 to “Buy”. The stock of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 163 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 4,442 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0.06% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 4 were reported by Farmers Merchants Invests. Principal Fincl Gp reported 1.40 million shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 230,776 shares. The Texas-based Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 58,900 shares. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 1.29 million shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 83,280 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr reported 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 448,777 shares. Horizon Lc reported 169,060 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 19,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 7,200 shares to 48,925 valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 9,300 shares and now owns 3,200 shares. Brighthouse Finl Inc was reduced too.