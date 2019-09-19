Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Its Kforce.Com (KFRC) Position by $5.69 Million as Market Value Declined; Honeywell International I (HON) Shareholder Bp Plc Increased Its Stake

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kforce.Com Inc (KFRC) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 162,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 328,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.54 million, down from 491,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $838.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 22,855 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 20/03/2018 Kforce at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C

Bp Plc increased its stake in Honeywell International I (HON) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 136,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.75 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Honeywell International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 402,662 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos (NYSE:IPG) by 57,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 282,267 shares to 548,841 shares, valued at $13.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 7,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold KFRC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 1.92% less from 20.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. KFRC’s profit will be $16.01M for 13.10 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Kforce Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.