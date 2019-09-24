Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Stake in Trex Co (TREX) Has Lifted by $7.01 Million as Shares Rose; Halbert Hargrove Russell Raised Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 159.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 1,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,112 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $540.94. About 410,637 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 129.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 98,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 175,106 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.56 million, up from 76,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $89.02. About 406,149 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $368.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 31,725 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) by 199,975 shares to 387,229 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 178,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,423 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Biosciences Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings.