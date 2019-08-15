Fuller H B Co (FUL) Stake Upped by Beaconlight Capital Llc; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Market Value Rose, Lincoln Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 95,479 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $127.26. About 227,444 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial stated it has 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 11,705 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Stevens Capital LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 6,588 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 53,274 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Service Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 24,500 shares. Ghp Advsr has 30,636 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De reported 36,633 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Plc has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.16% or 8,453 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 17,665 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX) by 2.14 million shares to 618,900 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore has invested 1.12% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0% or 1,663 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership invested in 1.08M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Whittier Co Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 462 shares. 915 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Communications Inc. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 48,092 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr reported 1,118 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 116,292 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 27,554 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Pcl has invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 11,342 were accumulated by Carderock Cap Inc. Argi Invest Service Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Essex Services reported 4,150 shares. First In accumulated 430 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 220,543 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

