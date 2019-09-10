Fuller H B Co (FUL) Shareholder S&Co Raised Its Position by $479,856; Arrow Financial Raised Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake by $519,520

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $9.23 during the last trading session, reaching $216.36. About 1.51M shares traded or 52.89% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 9,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 237,631 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 227,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 240,110 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 229,931 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability reported 25,700 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 17,138 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ghp Advisors Incorporated holds 0.19% or 30,636 shares. Penn Mngmt Commerce Inc owns 17,353 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 9 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc owns 32,636 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 12,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Starr Interest, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,602 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,963 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank reported 92,400 shares stake. Numerixs Investment Inc has 3,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,940 shares to 77,067 shares, valued at $14.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,842 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

