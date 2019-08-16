Fuller H B Co (FUL) Share Price Rose While P2 Capital Partners Has Increased Position; Fiduciary Counselling Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Boosted by $376,350 as Stock Price Declined

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 2.63 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93M, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 327,738 shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,890 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 247 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada stated it has 3,579 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate owns 9,480 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 99,289 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Network Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 106,352 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Champlain Investment Prns Ltd owns 1.61 million shares. Everence Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 7,040 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.64% or 35,000 shares. holds 0.01% or 38,296 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 12,650 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20,109 shares. New York-based P2 Cap Prns Limited Co has invested 4.73% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 143,600 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $160.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 69,470 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.79% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 560,651 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 59,824 are held by Mcmillion Capital. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 144,134 shares. Sterling Invest Mgmt Inc owns 29,101 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Bollard Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 425,974 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Anchor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,154 shares stake. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,822 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company owns 2.70M shares. Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca holds 0.26% or 10,547 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 19,584 shares. 13,499 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).