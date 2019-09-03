Fuller H B Co (FUL) Share Price Rose While Beaconlight Capital Has Increased Stake by $4.25 Million; As Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 8,156 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 151,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $753.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 9,985 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Concourse Capital Management Lc holds 2.61% or 53,170 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Beaconlight Capital reported 227,031 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Channing Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.6% or 712,676 shares. Starr reported 3,602 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,995 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 19,635 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 7,980 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 33,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 106,988 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $34.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 83,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,070 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,884 shares to 70,223 shares, valued at $82.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 52.08% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.25 million for 30.12 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Services Limited Com reported 1,330 shares. Bamco New York has 230,000 shares. Ghp Inv stated it has 15,040 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 60,353 shares. Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 296,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited has invested 0.11% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Optimum Advsrs holds 5,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 93,636 shares. State Street Corporation reported 13,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 63,342 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 7,961 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Credit Suisse Ag owns 10,011 shares.

