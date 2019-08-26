Fuller H B Co (FUL) Position Held by P2 Capital Partners Llc; Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Holder Teton Advisors Upped Its Position

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 47,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 70,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, up from 23,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93M, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 263,293 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rk Cap Management Ltd has invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brown Advisory Inc has 9,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 5,839 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 900 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 12,975 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 10,458 are owned by Citigroup. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 116,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc owns 2,415 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 225 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Barr E S And stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM) by 119,100 shares to 225,416 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com (NYSE:BERY) by 93,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Utd Automobile Association has 7,981 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 17,665 shares. 6,348 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 48,475 shares. Penn Cap Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,353 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Glenmede Comm Na holds 195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 5,400 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 501,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Company holds 244,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 757,708 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd accumulated 12,650 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.