Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holding Held by Beaconlight Capital Llc; Dominion Energy (D) Position Has Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 240,110 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 129.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 3.51M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 100 shares. First Commonwealth Pa invested in 6,907 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.26% or 34,946 shares. Eqis Capital Management invested in 0.02% or 3,245 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii stated it has 0.23% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 35,744 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 7,775 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Investment House Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,484 shares. Motco invested in 0.4% or 52,901 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brinker Capital accumulated 13,489 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn invested in 0.12% or 10,780 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 608,215 shares. 5,218 were reported by Montecito National Bank & Trust.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 62,765 shares to 98,196 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,904 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 131,800 shares to 47,250 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 83,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,070 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 757,708 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 8,304 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,963 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Lc has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Diversified Tru holds 0.01% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 247 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 97,036 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0.01% or 495,747 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 92,400 shares. Whittier Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Janney Montgomery Scott owns 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 18,500 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Morgan Stanley stated it has 91,525 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).