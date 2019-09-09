Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holding Has Raised by P2 Capital Partners Llc; Holder Pinnacle Holdings Increased Superior Industries (SUP) Holding

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93M, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 108,258 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Superior Industries (SUP) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 15,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.78% . The hedge fund held 68,914 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.03M, up from 53,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Superior Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 675,750 shares traded or 63.42% up from the average. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 EBIT $185M-EBIT $200M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS 2018 VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $52.2M, EST. $44.3M; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC SUP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.45 BLN TO $1.5 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 15/03/2018 Superior Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 50c; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Adj Ebitda $185M-$200M

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,610 activity. GIROMINI RICHARD J bought $87,400 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 49 shares to 27,747 shares, valued at $1.87 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qcr Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 6,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,576 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).