Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holding Has Increased by Beaconlight Capital Llc; Cabot Wealth Management Has Upped Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $401,360; Share Value Declined

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 144,615 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 134,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 7.17 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 245,713 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares to 39,305 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX) by 2.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 92,400 shares. 12,650 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Management Lc. Country Club Tru Co Na holds 0.07% or 11,592 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Finance has 0.25% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 51,366 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advisors Incorporated has 0.03% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 12,805 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 15,403 shares. Product Prtnrs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 53,600 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 49,509 shares. Gam Ag has 9,464 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs owns 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 155 shares. Beaconlight Capital Lc has 227,031 shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 5,100 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 757,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prns Incorporated owns 15,030 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.