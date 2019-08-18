Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding by $11.14 Million; Smith Moore & Company Decreased Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Declined

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93M, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 316,010 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 30,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited invested in 0.03% or 203 shares. 932,087 were accumulated by Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 409,014 shares. 169,036 are owned by Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 235,958 shares. Truepoint invested in 2,808 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Professional Advisory invested 3.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Autus Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 23,011 shares. Glovista Investments Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,800 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba holds 0.21% or 5,645 shares. Grimes owns 57,865 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Washington Capital Management Inc accumulated 4,940 shares. Callahan Advisors Llc, Texas-based fund reported 109,607 shares. Patten & Patten Tn owns 93,648 shares. Private Wealth accumulated 33,838 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,382 shares to 37,842 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 4,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 143,600 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $160.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

