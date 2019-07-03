Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holder Fmr Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Tenor Capital Management Increases Holding in Gopro (GPRO)

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 14,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,678 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, down from 280,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 115,382 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.43M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 1.87 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.13M shares to 21.74M shares, valued at $1.17 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 596,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) or 32,724 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 46,572 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc, a New York-based fund reported 501,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 19,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division stated it has 128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company stated it has 142,108 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 113,699 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Limited Com owns 5,100 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 286,082 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6,348 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Perkins Management Incorporated reported 0.48% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Blackrock holds 7.55 million shares. Whittier Tru Com holds 22,057 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82 million shares to 38.62M shares, valued at $76.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn).

