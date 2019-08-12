Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holder Beaconlight Capital Raised Holding; California State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Its First Horizon National (FHN) Position by $327,899; Stock Price Rose

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 25,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 498,986 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 524,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.71M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 184,818 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.23M for 9.51 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

