Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holder Beaconlight Capital Lifted Position; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Has Trimmed Holding by $1.69 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 3.68 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 159,395 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $638,107 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab owns 486,735 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Invesco has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Pennsylvania Trust Communication holds 0.05% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 7,800 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 25,673 shares. 17,454 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc accumulated 3,579 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% or 5.76M shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Assocs Llc reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 83,205 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Investments reported 9,713 shares. 92,400 were reported by Swiss National Bank. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% stake. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0.1% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 157,340 shares to 776,090 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 106,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 5,385 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 13,863 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 35,992 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.03% or 285,000 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 0.19% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 280,823 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 0% or 25,446 shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 0.05% or 10,057 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 286,404 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 29,622 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 42,800 were reported by Numerixs Invest Technologies. Northern reported 0.03% stake. Nomura holds 103,416 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity, a California-based fund reported 966,914 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.91M for 17.38 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.