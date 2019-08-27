Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Maintains Holding in Ncr (NCR); Globeflex Capital LP Upped Its Unisys (UIS) Holding by $778,382 as Stock Value Rose

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 89,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.35 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 749,577 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR Board Conducting CEO Search, Expected to Be Completed in Next Couple of Months; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 22/03/2018 – NCR REAFFIRMS ’18 1Q AND FY FINL GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 19/04/2018 – NCR Remains #1 Provider of Multivendor ATM Software in 2018 RBR Industry Report; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS FAVOURABLE JUDGMENT BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL BY NCR

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 483.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 70,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 85,384 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 14,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 1.22 million shares traded or 52.48% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR CUTS UNISYS TO ‘B-‘ ON HIGHER LEVERAGE; WEAK OP; 30/04/2018 – Transportation Security Administration Selects Unisys to Secure, Operate, Maintain and Protect Screening Equipment in U.S. Airp; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 28/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey; 08/03/2018 – Unisys Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Unisys (UIS) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Unisys Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Unisys to Exchange Approximately $130 Million of Convertible Notes for Stock and Cash – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Unisys Corp (UIS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Capital Lc invested 0.84% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Prelude Llc holds 0.01% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 21,405 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 748,427 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Moreover, Parkside Bancorporation And Tru has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Paragon Cap Mgmt reported 110 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 18,469 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Benjamin F Edwards & owns 415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 17 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate invested in 0% or 372,757 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research accumulated 20,667 shares or 0% of the stock.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 11,563 shares to 46,929 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Ord by 58,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Ord (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “What’ll ya have, What’ll ya have? The Varsity, the largest drive-in restaurant in the world, selects NCR Aloha – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of NCR Jumped on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NCR Gets an ATM Bump – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NCR’s Cash Machine Is Up and Running – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCR Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.