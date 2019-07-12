Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Raised J2 Global Communications (JCOM) Stake by $12.18 Million; Global Endowment Management LP Stake in Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 558.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 314,372 shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Communications (JCOM) by 114.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 141,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.01M, up from 124,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.75. About 99,295 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc/Wv (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 144,536 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $67.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,028 shares, and cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Inc.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mercury (MRCY) Rides on Award Wins & Expanding Clientele – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Internet Stocks to Snap Up in 2H19 for a Winning Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Guidewire (GWRE) Strengthens PartnerConnect Alliance Program – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JCOM vs. NICE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grab 5 Best-in-Bracket Software Stocks for Stellar Returns – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Dupont Cap Management has 44,364 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtn Inc accumulated 17,518 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp holds 0% or 7,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 23,420 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 949,288 shares. 3,462 are owned by Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 185,045 shares. D E Shaw And Communications Incorporated invested in 204,344 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Paradigm Capital invested 0.51% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Co has 0.05% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 384,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,421 are held by Cardinal Cap Management. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Brave Asset Management reported 4.05% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. 692 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $36,019 were bought by Standen James D.. Shares for $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $104,400 was bought by Fischer Valdemar L. Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Incorporated Wi owns 8,515 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 21,696 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Spectrum Inc holds 0% or 169 shares. Ent Financial Svcs Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 16 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 8 shares. 5,667 were accumulated by Hrt Limited Liability Com. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 76,634 shares. First Personal Fincl holds 0.06% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 3,427 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Flippin Bruce Porter invested 1.34% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 101,918 were reported by Goelzer Invest Inc. Regions Fin reported 1,859 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 23,918 shares. Sei Investments owns 20,666 shares.